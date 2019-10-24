BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

Land plots for the first auction on renewable energy sources have been selected in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Management Board of the Energy Regulatory Agency under Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry Samir Akhundov said at the International Energy Charter Forum in Baku, Trend reports Oct. 24.

“Auctions are important for considering bids,” Akhundov said. The chairman also noted that this is consistent with international experience.

“Eight land plots have already been identified, five of which are intended for generating wind energy, and three for solar energy,” Akhundov added.

The topic of the International Energy Charter Forum is “Enabling Energy Transformation through Technology and Policy Innovations”.

The four-session forum is dedicated to the development of renewable energy and technology, the use and regulation of renewable energy, the promotion of energy efficiency, the sharing of best practices and regional security experience.

The forum is attended by top ranking officials from 13 countries, including Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia, Austria, China, Greece, Albania, Croatia, Spain, Bangladesh, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Burundi, and Yemen.

The event is also attended by representatives from 42 international organizations, local and foreign energy companies, public bodies, as well as diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan and about 200 experts and journalists.

