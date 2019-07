Baku, Azerbaijan, July 12

Kuwait Airlines opens direct flights from Kuwait city to Baku starting from August 1, 2019, Trend reports referring to the Twitter page of the company.

Flights will be operated twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays.

