The Russian President’s Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov calls on Russian artists who planned to perform in Georgia “to think of their safety”.

According to him, the Russian side negatively perceives the statements, impregnated with “Russophobia”, made by the Georgian government.

Peskov told Interfax news agency that Russian artists should take into consideration that their trip to Georgia “might be dangerous” due to the ongoing protest rallies.

“Our artists should take into consideration that traveling to Georgia might be dangerous now. We have not yet heard Georgian government to convict the young people who tried to forcefully enter the Parliament building and attack the representatives of different countries,” said Dmitry Peskov.

With these words, Peskov referred to June 20 developments in front of Parliament in Tbilisi, when the visit of three Russian MPs to Georgia within the framework of a session of the Inter-parliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy held at Parliament was followed by severe protests by the public and opposition MPs, especially due to the fact that Russian MP Sergei Gavrilov sat in the parliamentary Speaker’s chair, speaking in Russian.

Peskov’s statement follows the Georgian musician Nino Katamadze’s announcement on her Recent Performance in Russia. The famous Georgian jazz singer, who delivered a concert in Moscow on June 22, apologized for not being with the protestors on the night of June 20, saying that she would not perform there again anymore.

“She (Katamadze) is very talented, but she probably doesn’t know much in terms of politics. If she will have any questions, we will always be ready to explain”, Paskov said, adding that the Georgian nation is treated with “great respect” in Russia.

By Ana Dumbadze

