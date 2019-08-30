Maria Kotayeva, the Head of State Committee on Information and Press of the region of Tskhinvali (South Ossetia), commented on the recent developments at the administrative borderline (ABL) and escalation of tension on site, earlier today.

“There will definitely be no war,” stated Kotayeva, adding “Georgia will not attack South Ossetia, as it will be unfavorable for Georgia itself on the first place. Even though Georgian politicians are dreaming of returning Abkhazia and South Ossetia, no one is going to repeat the steps made by desperate Saakashvili.”

Kotayeva noted that the recent developments at the ABL represent an attempt of the Georgia Government to move their inefficient work in terms of eradicating domestic social issues on the second plan and make the society focus on other matters. In addition, she strongly focused on the agreements of South Ossetia and the Russian Federation, outlining that aggression towards South Ossetia will be assed as aggression towards Russian military forces, located on the territory of the region.

Maria Kotayeva criticized the Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili and stated that Georgia is not a reliable partner on the international political arena.

“Salome Zurabishvili, as well as her predecessors, promised to return South Ossetia and Abkhazia. But there is no need of paying attention to such silly, empty promises,” said Kotayeva.

By Ketevan Kvaratskheliya

Image source: sputnik-ossetia

