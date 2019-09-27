Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

The process of building information economy in Azerbaijan is of particular interest to the Republic of Korea, Azerbaijan Office Director of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Park Kumok said at the conference Sept. 27 on the completion of the joint training project “Smart Bridge” between the Entrepreneurship Development Fund (SIF) under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the KOICA, Trend reports.

She noted satisfaction with the agency’s activities in Azerbaijan and spoke about the benefits of implementing joint projects.

Kumok also expressed readiness to continue holding future joint projects to develop the investment sector in the Azerbaijani economy.

The project was implemented using funds provided by KOICA. The Smart Bridge project is the first winner of the CIAT (Capacity Improvement and Advancement for Tomorrow) grant program in Azerbaijan.

Along with promotion of innovative entrepreneurship based on technology transfer and commercialization of science through project-based training, contribution was made to the development of the innovation ecosystem in Azerbaijan.

Trainings under the project lasted from August 30 to September 14, 2019 in the SIF building, and the university staff, as well as representatives of the business sector, were participants of the trainings.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source