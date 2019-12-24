“Anyone who can read this statement knows very well that it is actually supportive. A call to strengthen efforts for further independence of the court and the Prosecutor’s Office is not a criticism,” Irakli Kobakhidze, Executive Secretary of the Georgian Dream ruling party, told reporters, responding to recent US State Department statement.

He noted that the statement has been translated and understood differently, claiming that “it does not refer to the politized prosecution and the politized court.”

“The statement was understood and translated differently, as it is easy to interpret. It does not refer to the politized prosecutor’s office and the court. The US calls on Georgia to step up its efforts to ensure that the prosecution and the court are not biased. Anyone who can read this statement knows very well that it is actually supportive. As for a call to strengthen efforts for further independence of the court and the Prosecutor’s Office, we have been talking about it for a long time, including the fourth wave of judicial reform. It is not a criticism,” he said.

The U.S. Department of State Spokesperson, Morgan Ortagus stated on December 23 that “we urge the Georgian government to reinforce its commitment to the principles of democracy, individual liberty, and rule of law by ensuring that its judicial and prosecutorial system is free of political bias.”

Spokesperson Ortagus also noted that “the United States supports a secure, prosperous, and democratic Georgia,” adding that “we commend the recent progress made on the fourth wave of judicial reform.”

The U.S. Department of State Spokesperson also stated that the U.S. supports “the ongoing dialogue between representatives of the ruling party and the opposition parties on electoral reform.”

“The United States will continue to work with its strategic partner Georgia to promote the rule of law and accountable institutions,” Spokesperson Ortagus concluded.

By Ana Dumbadze

Related Story: U.S. State Department on Democratic Developments in Georgia

source