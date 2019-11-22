Reality TV star and beauty mogul Kim Kardashian West has teased a shapewear line for men.

In September, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star released a SKIMS Solutionwear collection for women, which includes undergarments designed to smooth, enhance, sculpt or lift while hiding flaws.

“I have been asked a lot about the men’s question and I would love to do that and I hope that we’re working on that soon,” Kim told E! News on Wednesday, November 20. “There’s some fun stuff in the works.”

Kim’s current SKIMS line is all-inclusive for woman of all sizes and of different skin tones. Four new pieces, skips and skirts, were launched on Wednesday.

“It was really important for me because I’m not even that dark, but if I was tan, I could never find a color in my shade,” she said about her line. “And so I would always find myself dyeing my shapewear in teabags and coffee bags to get a darker skin tone that would blend in more with my skin. So I could only imagine what an issue other people would have not finding their colors if I couldn’t find mine. So I really wanted to come up with a solution for that.”

“And with the size range, I really wanted to make sure that we had stuff for really tiny girls up to bigger size girls,” she said. “Everything was important to me of all shades and colors. I was honestly shocked that it didn’t exist, really.”

