Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday, October 9 met American reality TV star Kim Kardashian West.

Thanked Kardashian for her readiness to promote Armenia among her multimillion followers on social media.

Kardashian West and her sister Kourtney met President Armen Sarkissian earlier in the day.

The beauty mogul has arrived in Armenia to participate in the 2019 edition of the World Congress on Information Technology.

