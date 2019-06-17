Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West’s recent announcement at The White House was only the start of a massive undertaking … of which almost 5,000 inmates will be able to reap the benefits from.

Sources with knowledge of Kim’s partnership with rideshare giant Lyft say the company has committed services to get up to 5k soon-to-be released inmates to job interviews. We’re told the biggest group of prisoners who have been granted release will get out of prison July 19, TMZ reports.

The sources say Kim — in a partnership with #Cut50 — has worked tirelessly on both federal and local levels to ensure inmates will be provided housing and employment opportunities. There’s reportedly also a long-term plan in place to make sure those released from prison will continue to get opportunities for years to come.

Kim has visited prisons across the country — recently spending time on death row — getting to know prisoners, their cases and possible injustices.

Kim was at The White House last week with U.S. President Donald Trump to announce her new partnership with Lyft.

Kardashian has been at the forefront of prison reform, lending her voice to help free those locked up for life for non-violent crimes … at one point, she helped to quietly free 17 inmates in 90 days.

The White House visit was Kim’s second in less that a year … and there are likely more to come.

