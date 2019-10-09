American reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has revealed she’s “excited” to open a SKIMS factory in Armenia.

Kardashian, who is attending the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) in Yerevan, announced she hopes to move production of the shapewear range to Armenia after initialy planning to manufacture her products in Turkey.

“I’m really excited because tonight (October 8) I have a meeting to talk about future investments and how to open up a factory here and how to really bring business to Armenia,” Kardashian said in an interview with Reuters.

The move comes after the beauty mogul was criticized for selling products made in Turkey in the light of the Armenian Genocide, perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire in 1915-1923. Kim herself has on numerous occasions called for the U.S. government to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.

Kardashian said she was not involved in the decision to manufacture products in Turkey, explaining: “I actually wasn’t really a part of production at the beginning.”

She said she was presented with “tons of samples from many different factories and I picked quality. I didn’t ask like ‘Well where’s each one made?’ and no one thought to tell me until after production.”

