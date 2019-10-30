American reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has applauded the decision by the United States House of Representatives to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

The House of Representatives on Tuesday, October 29 voted in favor of a resolution affirming the United States record on the Armenian Genocide.

The bill was approved with a vote of 405 yeas against 11 nays, three abstentions.

“WOW. Look at these incredible numbers!!! The U.S. just recognized the Armenian Genocide,” said the beauty mogul, who is of Armenian descent.

Kardashian West has been vocal about the need to raise awareness about the first genocide of the 20th century. She even visited Armenia in 2015, the year Armenians worldwide marked the centennial of the mass killings.

Introduced by Rep. Adam Schiff, the resolution states that it is U.S. policy to (1) commemorate the Armenian Genocide, the killing of 1.5 million Armenians by the Ottoman Empire from 1915 to 1923; (2) reject efforts to associate the U.S. government with efforts to deny the existence of the Armenian Genocide or any genocide; and (3) encourage education and public understanding about the Armenian Genocide.

Mississippi remains as the last U.S. state to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide, the other 49 having already done so.

April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals was rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide commemorated the 104th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.

