Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West and her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, were missing their sister during their recent trip to Armenia where they had their kids baptized, but Khloé Kardashian had a good reason for staying home.

During a joint appearance on Tuesday, November 5’s episode of “The Real”, the famous siblings chatted with the hosts about all things parenting, including the overseas jaunt that saw Kourtney, 40, and Kim, 39, get baptized inside the Etchmiadzin Cathedral in Vagharshapat, Armenia, with their children.

As for Khloé, 35, she and her 18-month-old daughter True stayed behind because the “Good American” mogul “felt like she was just too young” for the trip.

“But I definitely want to baptize her — I just don’t know when,” Khloé added. “I want it to just be the right time and the right place.”

Along for the ride were Kim’s four kids Psalm, 5 months, Chicago, 21 months, Saint, 3½, and North, 6, plus Kourtney’s three children: Reign Aston, 4½, Penelope Scotland, 7, and Mason Dash, 9½.

“We were super jet-lagged, but it was so beautiful,” Kourtney said on The Real. “It’s known as the oldest [cathedral] in the world. And so that experience, and having it in Armenia, just made it really special.”

“Armenians were the first people to take Christianity as their [state] religion,” Kim added. “So it was really important to us, and special, to do it in Armenia.”

source