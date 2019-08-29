Op-Ed

Mamuka Khazaradze is going into politics. If anybody thought that the founder of TBC Bank would not take this step, now there’s no more room for doubt. We will be seeing a new political party, under the name “Dignified Georgia” joining the big Georgian political family. The movement, the formation of which was announced by Khazaradze to be set for this September, will become a new addition to our political environment. What matters is that it survives until then, especially with the government being so unfair to not only the new players, but also the old, whose leaders it is sending to prison. Khazaradze has already had his bank account seized and had to pay 700,000 bail.

As soon as Khazaradze announced his political plans, the internet trolls began working. There was nothing that they failed to dig up about the first local banker – everything from Comparty (communist party) membership to the impoverishment of citizens. The “real” people where as quick as the virtual “accounts” to blame him for the dispersal of the National Liberation Movement demonstration. Prisoner rights defender Nana Kakabadze accused him directly of being part of the events that took place nearly 30 years ago:

“I know that on February 18, 1989, Mamuka Khazaradze participated in breaking up the anti-occupation demonstration. The protest organized by the ‘Ilia Chavchavadze Society’ was held in front of the first building of the Polytechnic Institute, which was raided by Khazaradze and other members of the Communist Union. He should remember how he opposed the movement and what he did against the nationalist heroes who were confronting the Soviet regime. It is shameful that a person with such a history shows himself as a supporter of the anti-occupation movement and a pro-European businessman,” Kakabadze proclaimed.

Khazaradze’s political plans were perceived as harshly by another public “figure” that is close to governmental circles: Irma Chkadua. The lawyer, known for defending so-called thieves in law, reminded Khazaradze about the fate of the depositors who were unable to pay back loans to TBC and whose real estate was sold by the bank. “Before you start talking about restoring dignity, you should look into the eyes of those impoverished people who lost their homes because of the draconic interest rates of your bank, those who were left without basic food and dignity. When you talk about the immigrants, aren’t these the people who left their homeland to pay off the enormous interests rates imposed by your bank?” wrote Chkadua.

This informational storm is further proof of the fact that Georgian politics is still only a space for specific interests and that there is no room for friendship. Otherwise, who would have imagined that these people would “revolt” against the first banker of the country, when in the recent past, the same people saw him as a man capable of saving the country and begged him to enter local politics. In 2007 and 2009, protesters and rally organizers paid several visits to Khazaradze. These were and are the people who represent the electorate of the Georgian Dream and the political “dagger.” Apparently, they no longer see in him a chance for survival, nor do they believe in his political future.

But what realistic chances does Khazaradze have in the upcoming political disaster that is going to hit the country in 2020. Political expert Ramaz Sakvarelidze told For.ge that Khazaradze’s new movement will have difficulties winning a great victory. “Our society,” he said, “remembers how Paata Burchuladze entered politics, at first getting high ratings and support as a world-renowned operatic bass, but who lost the support quite quickly once his dirty financial matters were revealed.” Sakvarelidze thinks that with Khazaradze, we are dealing with a financially strong public figure, and so everyone will feel he has gained his wealth through their own, ordinary people’s, money. “It won’t be so easy to convince our society to support Khazaradze,” the expert predicts.

Political analyst Vakhtang Dzabiradze disputed this point, wondering how Ivanishvili became leader if the majority of people perceive wealthy people negatively? He went on to argue that while it seems that the majority of our society doesn’t welcome bankers, the same society supports them. “The attitude towards bankers is quite negative, yet I believe Khazaradze has the potential to create something. Yet even with all his millions, Khazaradze alone will not be enough. The most important thing will be his political team. If he bets on Kvirikashvili, I would have nothing against it: Kvirikashvili is a figure who will affect Khazaradze’s movement neither negatively nor positivity,” Dzabiradze said.

We can see that Khazaradze has yet to take to his full start position, and yet he is already being confronted, which is in fact a good sign, as it means that they are afraid of him and if you are a source of fear then that means you are recognized as having power.

By Zaza Jgarkava

