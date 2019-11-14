“Today, exactly on Rustaveli Avenue, lays our path towards guarding our liberty and protecting our country’s future. Lelo stands with the people!” Mamuka Khazaradze, the founder of the Lelo movement wrote on Facebook. He adds that by revoking the proportional election initiative, the administration once again proved that they don’t care about the will of the Georgian people.

“Dear friends! Today the Georgian Government, headed by Bidzina Ivanishvili, once again proved to the Georgian public that they do not keep their promises when they failed to ratify the promised proportional representative system. Today, exactly on Rustaveli Avenue lays our path towards guarding our liberty and protecting our country’s future. Here is where we have to show the administration, that our voice and action is one and we will fight till the end to protect our hard-won liberty. I call everyone to stand together! To stand up and guard these values, which is a guarantee for our country’s democratic development. Lelo stands with the people!” he wrote.

Parliament rejected the initiative to switch to the representative electoral system model for 2020, which was revoked in the first hearing. 141 MP registered for the plenary session. 101 MPs voted for the reform, as well as many opposition members. 3 MPs went against it, although the quorum number of votes was 113, which resulted in the failure of the initiative.

By Beka Alexishvili

source