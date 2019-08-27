Raul Khajimba, the de-facto President of the occupied region of Abkhazia has responded to President Salome Zurabishvili’s statement about the return of Abkhazia and “South Ossetia” to Georgia.

“I don’t care about Georgia, in this situation. Their statements do not have any importance for our state,” Khajimba told reporters. He noted that “Abkhazia has its ally – the Russian Federation and the Republic is working with it”.

Raul Khajimba also added that all other things are “senseless”.

“Sputnik-Abkhazia” has released this information.

President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili said that one day Abkhazia and Tskhinvali (South Ossetia) regions will return to Georgia through a peaceful way.

The second round of so-called elections is expected to be held in Abkhazia on September 8. As a result of the first round of the “Presidential elections” held in the region, so-called president Raul Khajimba was named leader with 26.6% of votes.

The “Abkhazian central election commission” stated on Sunday evening that votes had been counted at 150 out of 154 polling stations and according to the counting results, Raul Khajimba received 26.6%, Alkhas Kvitsiani – 24.6%, and former so-called deputy foreign minister Oleg Arshba – 24.9% of votes.

According to the preliminary results, a second round of “elections” is expected to be held between Raul Khajimba and Oleg Arshba.

