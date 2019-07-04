Grigory Karasin, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, names the increase of armed forces and starting a war as the only alternatives to the Geneva talks.

“We do not have any other format, we should either gather in Geneva or increase the armed forces and start a war, I am saying it roughly”, Karasin told reporters after the Geneva talks held on July 2-3.

“We do not have any alternative: this is the only format where representatives of Georgia, Abkhazia and South Ossetia meet each other. There is no other format. We should either gather in Geneva or increase the armed forces and start a war. I am saying this roughly, but the Geneva discussions are a good way against neurosis and negativeness in the South Caucasus,” Karasin said.

Photo: facebook.com/MIDRussia

By Ana Dumbadze

source