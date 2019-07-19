Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Grigory Karasin spoke about the discussions about the “wine” sanctions against Georgia.

As he stated in an interview with RIA Novosti, at the moment the topic of imposing restrictions on certain Georgian products is already closed.

“Amid the recent developments in Georgia, Russia was discussing the issue of imposing a ban on the import of the Georgian wine and mineral water. However, the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin called for restraint and spoke in favor of a balanced approach. Thus, the topic of “wine” sanctions against Georgia is closed for now”, he said.

Additionally, Karasin noted that Russia “is itself under the pressure of sanctions for many years,” therefore the Russian side is cautious about the introduction of restrictive measures against other states.

As for Russian travel ban to Georgia, he said that restriction on flights between two countries is temporary. According to Karasin, the flight ban will be canceled “when the Georgian side provides stabilization of the situation in the country, ends Rusophobic campaign and ensures the safety of Russian citizens in Georgia”.

By Ana Dumbadze

