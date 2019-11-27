Russian member of the Federation Council, the upper house of the legislature, and the ex-deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin stated that just like Sergei Lavrov, he believes that Russian-Georgian neighborly relations will restore.

“Just like Sergei Lavrov, I also believe this. These days are not too far ahead. I have also said, these overarching emotions, incomprehensible aggressive statements lead us into a deadlock, which is harmful to these processes. If we can avoid these high-temperature interactions, then normal and neighborly relations can have a new impulse. And we are working on these issues.” Stated Karasin with an interview with Sputnik.

As a reminder, tomorrow Karasin will be meeting a specially appointed representative of the Georgian PM, Zurab Abashidze, in Prague. They will discuss humanitarian and economic issues at the meeting.

