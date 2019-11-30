More than 220 ceasefire violations – some 3500 shots in total – by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from November 24 to 30, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

The Karabakh soldiers took measures to silence the rival and continue controlling the situation on contact line.

A contract soldier of the Artsakh Defense Army, Rafayel Azizyan (b. 1997) was wounded in Azerbaijan’s cross-border shooting on Friday, November 29.

The serviceman was immediately taken to hospital, his condition is grave but stable. An investigation into the details of the incident is underway.

