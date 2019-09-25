The frontline troops of the Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) Defense Army shot down an Azerbaijani reconnaissance drone on Wednesday, September 25.

According to the Defense Ministry, the ORBITER-2 drone was conducting a reconnaissance flight near Agdam.

The air defense forces of the Karabakh army downed the UAV at 10:15 am.

The defense army also unveiled a photo of a downed drone.

Azerbaijani troops attempted a subversive attack on the contact line with Karabakh (Artsakh) on September 22, the Karabakh Defense Ministry said. The Armenian side took measures to foil the attack, forcing the Azerbaijani troops to retreat. The rival also left the body of one soldier from their own side in the neutral zone, which has already been returned to Azerbaijan.

