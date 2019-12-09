BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

Trend:

OSCE has great potential in resolving the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, but political leaders must demonstrate their will, President of the OSCE PA George Tsereteli said, Trend reports Dec. 9.

Tsereteli noted that discussions on resolving the conflict and meetings held between political leaders are very important and, in the first place, meet the interests of the peoples of the South Caucasus.

“At a meeting of the OSCE Foreign Ministers Council, we discussed the upcoming snap elections, Azerbaijan’s participation in the OSCE and the reform process with the Azerbaijani foreign minister,” the OSCE PA president said. “As for the meetings of Azerbaijan’s and Armenia’s political leaders, including the foreign ministers, I think that they should always be hailed.”

“That’s because for the conflict’s settlement, there must be mutual understanding as a means of peaceful settlement of the conflict,” Tsereteli added. “I believe that the conflict that has begun decades ago and which is painful for Europe should be resolved. First of all, peoples of the South Caucasus are interested in the settlement of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. These meetings are valuable, and I am absolutely sure that this context is important.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source