One of the ruling party members who presented a speech at the event organized by the youth wing of the Georgian Dream party was Kakha Kaladze, the Mayor of Tbilisi and Secretary-General of Georgian Dream. In his speech, he connected Georgia’s European values to the case of Doctor Gaprinsashvili, demanding his release.

“Frequently asked questions are why Europe, why we are aspiring to the European space, is Georgia an organic part of Europe? And what is Europe for us,” asked Kaladze rhetorically.

“For me personally, Europe is a place where people are seen as the most valuable, their rights are not violated and doctors are not kidnapped – freedom to Vazha Gaprindashvili and our support for him and his family!

Europe is a coexistence of rules based on freedom, humanism, and mutual respect! And these are characteristics of our Georgian people!

This is what has saved us, one of the oldest nations in the world, so far, and [it] will save our country for many years in the future,“ Kaladze spoke energetically to the audience.By Nini Dakhundaridze

