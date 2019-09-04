At the Tbilisi government sitting held earlier today, Kakha Kaladze, Mayor of Tbilisi, commented on the ongoing shifts in the government of the country.

Kaladze expressed his gratitude to Mamuka Bakhtadze, former Prime Minister of Georgia, who made an announcement about resignation on September 2, noting that Bakhtadze has always been offering support to Tbilisi Municipality. The Mayor of the Georgian capital also stated that the support of the central government and joint efforts are of crucial importance for carrying out major projects successfully.

“I have always been saying and will repeat again that unity and joint efforts are vital, and this team spirit enables us to face challenges and problems,” said Kaladze.

Tbilisi Mayor wished success to Giorgi Gakharia, Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia, who has been introduced on the position of the Head of the Georgian government, and other ministerial candidates, expressing hope that cooperation will lead to the implementation of various significant initiatives in future.

By Ketevan Kvaratskheliya

source