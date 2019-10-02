Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze announced at today’s government meeting that the budget of Georgia’s capital is expected to be increased and reach GEL 1.2 billion, while the budget of the current year is GEL 1,079 billion.

“I had a communication with Mr. Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia and the Minister of Finance. We have thoroughly discussed the draft budget of 2020, the planned projects and I want to tell you that the next year’s budget will be significantly increased and reach GEL 1.2 billion,” he said, noting that the budget will enable the government to implement important projects for the city next year.

“I would like to thank the central government and the Prime Minister for their support towards Tbilisi citizens. Through the increased budget, we will be able to implement more important projects for the city, which will certainly be visible and tangible to everyone, ” he added.

By Ana Dumbadze

Photo source: Tbilisi City Hall

