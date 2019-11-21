“I think it’s good and acceptable that 0% barrier proportional model couldn’t be approved in our country” stated the Minister of Justice after the cabinet meeting.

“As a former majoritarian, I remain confident, as I have always been, in the notion that the majoritarian system is the structure which the Georgian people need, in order to have a problem-solving mechanism and this system has to endure. Therefore, the fact that this model couldn’t be approved in our country, is a guarantee that in 2020 elections we will have an administrative power, which will be elected by the people and will bring stability. Because disappointingly, however democratically the proportional, 0% barrier elections take place, in our reality where the opposition is not strong alliance, but a bankrupt political force, as a political party which starts by roses (the Rose revolution in 2003) and ends with locks (the demonstrators locked the gates of state bodies) is bankrupt. Thus, it is hard to speak about any type of government formation. We have to bring our country to stability and a peaceful environment before the 2020 elections. Meetings with the population are continuing in the regions, which includes ministers. Our country necessitates a fitting mixed system, which already exists, where majoritarian deputies are elected by a party-list and where there is a healthy barrier, that guarantees stability in an occupied country.” Said the Minister.

By Beka Alexishvili

