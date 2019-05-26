Baku, Azerbaijan, May 26

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The junior winners in aerobic dance within the 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships were named in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Russian gymnasts ranked first scoring 17.700 points, Romanian gymnasts ranked second scoring 17.350 points, while Hungarian gymnasts ranked third scoring 17.200 points.

Azerbaijani juniors, namely, Aysel Aslanzade, Khadija Guliyeva, Lala Guliyeva, Fatima Gurbanova, Emiliya Mahmudova, Eleonora Yusifova ranked seventh scoring 16.225 points.

The European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships is being held in Baku for the first time and will last till May 26.

The athletes from 22 countries are performing at the Championships.

During the European Championships, Azerbaijan is being represented by 17 gymnasts – Aykhan Ahmadli, Balakhanim Ahmadova, Vladimir Dolmatov, Emil Guliyev, Khoshgadam Guliyeva, Narmina Huseynova, Nigar Ibrahimbayli, Imran Imranov, Akif Karimli, Elchin Mammadov, Madina Mustafayeva, Aysel Aslanzade, Khadija Guliyeva, Lala Guliyeva, Fatima Gurbanova, Emiliya Mahmudova, Eleonora Yusifova.

