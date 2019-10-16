Well-known journalist Inga Grigolia, the host of talk show Reaction, has been appointed as the Director of TV Pirveli, a popular TV Channel in Georgia, replacing Paata Kakauridze on the post, the founder of the Company Vakhtang Tsereteli reports.

The relevant changes have already been registered at the Public Register.

“Starting today, Inga Grigolia will be the new head of TV station TV Pirveli. We are moving to a new stage of development, headed by a new director, with great plans and the joint efforts of the whole team. Inga Grigolia joined our team when the foundation was being laid here, and along with the entire staff, invested all the energy into developing our television. Starting today, in parallel with being the anchor of the TV program Reaction, she will lead the process of moving the channel to a totally new stage. I believe this new phase will make us even more successful. Inga Grigolia, good luck!” he wrote.

By Ana Dumbadze

