BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 12

Trend:

Excelled with the favorable roaming offers for travelers, Nar announced an interesting contest to add a special color to holiday mood of the customers at New Year’s Eve.

Thus, the winner of the contest which is being held on official Instagram page of the mobile operator will gain an opportunity to meet the New Year in Moscow.

Users need to correctly answer 5 questions shared on story section of the Instagram page to take part in the contest which will last till December 19.

The winner will be chosen from the qualifying candidates based upon a random selection. He/she will have a chance to visit Moscow from December 31 to January 6, enjoy the fascinating beauty of the city and benefit from high-quality roaming services provided by the mobile operator.

The winner will be announced at 10:00 on December 20. Please, click here to learn more about the contest.

“Azerfon” LLC (Nar trademark) started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan.

The ‘Nar’ brand name was selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage.

Nar network currently covers 97.7% of the country population, providing high-quality service to over 2.3 million customers with more than 8,600 base stations.

