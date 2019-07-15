Baku, Azerbaijan, July 15

Number of subscribers using “CavanNar”, which is considered as one of the beneficial tariffs for internet users on mobile communication market of Azerbaijan, grows rapidly.

Thus, number of users of “CavanNar”, which provides a possibility to use double volume of internet, has grown by 18% in the last 1 month period.

Therefore, the number of subscribers using “CavanNar” bundles, launched in mid-March, is reaching 50 thousand.

Note that by joining “CavanNar” the users of such social networks as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and VKontakte will be able to use more internet and communicate even more. “CavanNar” is presented in 2 different bundles. Thus, those who want to join “CavanNar 9” will get 5 GB internet, 5GB traffic for social networks and 500 within-tariff minutes, by paying 9 AZN per month.

“CavanNar 6” provides the users with 2 GB of internet, 2GB of traffic for social networks and 200 minutes for calls within tariff, for 6 AZN per month. CavanNar can be used by people of any age group.

To connect to CavanNar 9, you need to send “C9” to 777 or dial *777#9#YES. To connect to CavanNar 6, send “C6” to 777 or dial *777#6#YES.

It should be noted that subscribers, who join the CavanNar tariff, can use the 4G network of Nar, which currently has one of the largest networks in the country.

More information on “CavanNar” tariff can be found on nar.az website.

“Azerfon” LLC (Nar trademark) started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The ‘Nar’ brand name was selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life.

Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With a large network of over 7,800 base stations, covering 97.5% of the country’s territory (except for the occupied territories), Nar provides more than 2.3 million subscribers with the highest quality services.

According to mobile network benchmarking tests, held in the year 2017, Nar network demonstrated the highest results in the country, in terms of provision of mobile voice services. Testing was conducted by an independent international “P3 Communications” company, and methodology was based on customer experience in using various services.

