NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the decision made during the 2008 NATO Bucharest Summit remains in force and that Georgia and Ukraine will become members of the alliance.

“We are focused on helping Georgia and Ukraine in their moving forward on the path of the Euro-Atlantic integration including in carrying out reforms, modernization of security institutions. There is more NATO in Georgia now than ever. We have a training center in the suburbs of Tbilisi. We conducted large-scale training and have close political contacts,” he said.

The NATO Chief emphasized that visits to Georgia and Ukraine confirm that the alliance is working with both countries and that cooperation was fruitful for both sides as Georgia and Ukraine participated in peacekeeping missions and operations of NATO.

NATO leaders today gathered for a summit in London to mark the alliance’s 70th anniversary. The 29 allies met in London symbolically since the first headquarter office of the military block was located in the capital of England.

On this occasion, the Public Diplomacy Forum will also be held on December 4, which will be attended by representatives of NATO partner states including Georgia.

Davit Zalkaliani, Georgian Minister of Foreign Affairs will take part in discussions on the topic ‘From the Baltic to the Black Sea: Security on NATO’s Frontlines.’ Defense Ministers of Ukraine, Lithuania and Estonia will also participate in the discussions.

By Ana Dumbadze

