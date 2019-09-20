Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Japanese gymnast Kaho Minagawa, after her performance in the indicidual all-around final of the 37th World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Baku, told Trend that preparations for the World Championships were hard.

“The World Championships is a very important competition, so we had to get prepared seriously. Today’s performance was exciting, no big mistakes were made, I fought to the end,” the gymnast said.

Kaho Minagawa, participating in competitions organized in Baku not for the first time, emphasized that she is always pleased to perform in the National Gymnastics Arena.

“Baku has a huge gymnastics arena hall, good lighting and wonderful fans. It is always nice to perform here,” she added.

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until Sept. 22.

More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are competing for nine sets of medals. “Fairy Tales will come to life” is the motto of the championships.

