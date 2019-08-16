Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Georgia, Tadaharu Uehara, has expressed concern over the illegal borderization process in the village of Gugutiantkari, Gori Municipality.

The Ambassador participates in the delegation consisted of representatives of the diplomatic corps and the Government of Georgia, who arrived at the dividing line in the outskirts of Gugutiantkari village, where Russian troops set up artificial barriers and barbed wire fences as a form of so-called border a few days ago.

“Japan is against changing internationally recognized borders of Georgia – dividing the communities and families is a very serious problem”, he stated.

As stated by Tadaharu Uehara, is very hard to see how the lives of local residents are divided by erecting new fences and artificial barriers there.

I am really concerned over the existing situation. I fully aware the hardness of the situation these families are in, and I have great sympathy for them. I hope that the situation will be corrected as soon as possible”, the Ambassador said.

By Ana Dumbadze

