Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Georgia, Tadaharu Uehara, has expressed concern over the ongoing illegal borderization process in the village of Gugutiantkari, Gori Municipality.

The Ambassador was part of a delegation consisting of representatives of the diplomatic corps and the Government of Georgia, who arrived at the dividing line on the outskirts of Gugutiantkari village, where Russian troops set up artificial barriers and barbed wire fences as a form of so-called border a few days ago.

“Japan is against changing the internationally recognized borders of Georgia – dividing communities and families is a very serious problem,” he stated.

Uehara noted it is very hard to see how the lives of local residents are divided by the erection of new fences and artificial barriers there.

I am really concerned about the existing situation. I am fully aware the difficulty of the situation these families are in, and I have great sympathy for them. I hope that the situation will be corrected as soon as possible”, the Ambassador said.

By Ana Dumbadze

