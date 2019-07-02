Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

It feels safe in Baku, Nina Petukhova, expert on preservation of the cultural heritage of the Russian Natural Heritage Protection Fund, told Trend on the sidelines of the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Baku.

She noted that the city is in constant motion, and a specific energy is felt in Baku. “Baku is moving forward, and modern architecture is developing rapidly,” the expert said.

She also appreciated the organization of the event, saying that she doesn’t see flaws anywhere.

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee continues its work in Baku.

High ranking officials of the UNESCO member countries participate in the session, including prime ministers, vice prime ministers and ministers of culture, environment, tourism as well as heads of international organizations and advisory bodies of UNESCO, permanent representatives to UNESCO of about 70 countries, and specialists in architecture, heritage and environment.

During the Baku session of the Committee, 36 out of 42 proposals for inscribing on the World Heritage List are considered, including six natural, 28 cultural and two mixed (natural and cultural) monuments.

—

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source