Training sessions of the Israeli national rhythmic gymnastics team are taking place in the hall of the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports Jan. 23.

Both senior gymnasts and juniors are taking part in the training sessions.

“We really like to train and compete in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, because these are the best conditions that we have ever seen,” said Coach of the Israeli national team in rhythmic gymnastics Ayelet Zussman.

“The training sessions of the Israeli team in Baku will last for a week, and then we will come here again for the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, which will be held this year,” Zussman noted. “We really like to perform in Baku at the competitions, there is always a kind, family atmosphere. The competitions here are held at a high level, and we are always happy to come here. I would like to thank the Azerbaijani team and especially Head Coach of Azerbaijani national rhythmic gymnastics team Mariana Vasileva for help and support.”

The Israeli team coach added that at the 37th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships held in Baku Sept. 16-22, 2019 the Israeli team took the second place in the team event.

“This is really the first case in Israel’s history – the best result,” Zussman emphasized. “Also, Israeli gymnast Linoy Ashram took the third place in the individual all-around.”

