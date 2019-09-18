Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Linoy Ashram, an Israeli gymnast who won silver and bronze medals of the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in the exercises with a hoop and a ball, told Trend that she likes to come to Baku for competitions, and that she feels at home here.

“The won medals will give me additional motivation to compete tomorrow and the day after tomorrow,” she said.

Linoy Ashram expressed gratitude to all the fans, stressing that she is happy to feel their support.

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until Sept. 22.

The Championships are the qualification competition for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020. So, the first 16 individual gymnasts (max. two gymnasts per country) in the all-around ranking will qualify for the Games.

More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are competing for nine sets of medals. “Fairy Tales will come to life” is the motto of the championships.

