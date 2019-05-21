For the second time in three days, the Islamic State has ambushed a group of soldiers from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the eastern region of Syria, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to a report from Palmyra city, the Islamic State ambushed the Syrian Army soldiers at Bushri Mountain, which is located just east of the strategic desert city of Al-Sukhneh in the eastern countryside of Homs.

The Islamic State reportedly used anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM) to wreak havoc on the Syrian Army convoy; this would result in the death of several soldiers.

The attack also targeted a Syrian Army tank and trench at the Bushri Mountain of northeastern Homs.

These latest string of attacks by the Islamic State have proven incredibly costly for the Syrian Army, as they have several military personnel and equipment.

Despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s declaration of victory earlier this year, the Islamic State still remains active inside both Syria and Iraq.

