ISB – Bureau of Industry and Security and the USA – puts sanctions on Georgia Petrochemical and Aviatech. On the 14th of August, the bureau published a list of organizations that go against the state’s interests. 17 companies from Armenia, Belgium, Canada, China, Georgia, Hong-Kong, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Russia, UAE, and the UK were added to the Bureau’s sanction list.

The reason why the ISB decided to put sanctions on Georgia Petrochemical and Aviatech is that the company tried to export aluminum products to Iran through Malaysia that are illegal for exportation. By Nini Dakhundaridze

source