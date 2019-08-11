Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 11

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will visit Russia this week at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, deputy director of the Iranian president’s press-office Parvez Ismaili said.

A trilateral meeting of the presidents of Iran, Russia and Azerbaijan will be held in Sochi on August 14. The Iranian president will attend this meeting, Trend reports referring to IRNA.

Ismaili added that besides the discussions at the meeting, the three presidents will make a joint statement on the development and continuation of trilateral cooperation in various economic spheres.

The Iranian president will hold separate meetings with the president of the Russian Federation and the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the sidelines of the Sochi meeting and will consider the issues of the bilateral relations, he said.

The Iranian president will be accompanied by a big delegation.

The Iranian president will return to Tehran on August 14.

