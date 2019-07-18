Baku, Azerbaijan, July 18

Trend:

The information disseminated recently by some news websites of Azerbaijan on military-technical cooperation between Iran and Armenia is groundless, Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan told Trend.

The embassy, ​​insisting on the need to develop and maintain cooperation with neighboring Azerbaijan, stated that Iran has always been a supporter of peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh problem within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

At the same time, the Iranian diplomatic mission said that it condemns any step that may damage regional peace and stability.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

