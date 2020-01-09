Iran’s envoy to the UN has made it clear that Tehran isn’t into dealing with Washington, brushing aside U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal of another nuclear deal that world powers should work out with Tehran, RT reports.

The American call for cooperation was “unbelievable” as long as the U.S. persists on animosity, Majid Takht-Ravanchi said in what seems to be Tehran’s first reaction to Trump’s address to the nation.

Trump has taken a softened stance when addressing the nation after it emerged that Iran’s missile strikes have caused only limited damage and inflicted no casualties to U.S. bases in Iraq.

While bashing “Iranian aggression,” he announced that Iran will be slapped with “punishing economic sanctions” that will remain in place until it “changes its behavior.”

Going on, Trump said that “the time has come” for five world powers which brokered the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran to break away from its “remnants,” calling on them to “work together toward making a deal with Iran that makes the world a safer and more peaceful place.”

