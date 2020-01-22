BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

A free tourist train on Tabriz-Jolfa and Jolfa-Tabriz route has been commissioned in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province, said Shapour Arslani, the provincial railway chief, Trend reports via ISNA.

Arslani noted that the tourist train has been launched with the financial assistance from the Araz Free Trade – Industrial Zone for development of tourism in the region.

The railway chief added that the train with 5 railcars will carry tourists in both directions daily.

The train will transport 800 people a day, said Arslani.

“The train will leave Tabriz city for Jolfa city at 07:30 (GMT +3:30) and Jolfa for Tabriz at 19:00 every day,” the railway chief noted.

