Bloomberg reports that Iran has issued a second preliminary investigation report authored by Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, which states that the Ukrainian passenger plane was floored by two short-range surface-to-air missiles.

The report adds that “The Tor-M1 missiles were launched at the Kyiv-bound Boeing 737-800 jetliner from the north.”

It is also mentioned in the investigation that the downed plane took off from Tehran at 6:12 a.m. local time and lost all contact with air traffic control at 8,100 feet.

Additionally, the aircraft vanished from secondary surveillance radar screens at 6:15 a.m. and from primary surveillance radars at 6:18 a.m.

The report also underlines that the “retrieved flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder are some of the most advanced equipment of their kind in the world and Iran lacks the facilities to decode them. […] French and US accident investigation agencies have refused to send the necessary equipment to Iran to decode the black boxes.”

By B.Alexishvili

source