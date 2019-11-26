Iran will destroy the United States and its allies if they cross Tehran’s red lines, the head of the country’s elite Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in an address to a pro-government rally denouncing last week’s violent protests over the rise in fuel prices.

Addressing thousands of demonstrators in the capital on Monday, General Hossein Salami accused the US, the United Kingdom, Israel and Saudi Arabia of stoking the unrest, in which dozens were killed by Iran’s security forces.

“We have shown restraint … we have shown patience towards the hostile moves of America, the Zionist regime [Israel] and Saudi Arabia against the Islamic Republic of Iran … but we will destroy them if they cross our red lines,” he said.

The demonstrators, waving the Iranian flag and banners that read “Death to America” and “Death to Israel”, descended on Enqelab (Revolution) Square. Some in the crowd set fire to American flags.

Long-fraught relations between Tehran and Washington plunged to a new low in May last year when the US unilaterally withdrew from an international deal that gave Iran relief from sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear programme.

In advance of the rally on Monday, Iran’s foreign ministry condemned the “interference of foreign countries” in the street violence.

“We recommend they watch the rallies taking place these days in our country so they realise who the real people are in our country,” spokesman Abbas Mousavi said.

