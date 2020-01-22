Iran has appointed Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri as its new ambassador to Armenia.

Zohouri was among the 13 new ambassadors of the Islamic Republic who met President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday, January 21.

Rouhani wished the new ambassadors success in fulfilling their duties and asked them to introduce Iran’s potential and capabilities to the investors and private and public sectors of their country of mission, Tehran Times reports.

Seyed Kazem Sadjadi is the current head of the Iranian diplomatic mission in Yerevan.

source