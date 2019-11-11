“Far from being a spontaneous decision, leaving my post is akin to the agreed alternative plans that will become known in the nearest future”, claims Irakli Lekvinadze, the former Business Ombudsmen of Georgia.

“In the course of the 22-month working period, our office has reviewed 565 cases, of which 300 have responded appropriately and 68% have at least partially complied with business requirements.” Lekvinadze expresses gratitude on social media to “business companies for their trust, helpful staff and overall support; the state agencies and the Parliament of Georgia for a number of insightful business solutions; the donors and international organisations; all employees of the Office of Business Ombudsman for dedicated work in support of business.”

Lekvinadze, together with his deputy Levan Kalandadze, submitted his resignation letter on November 8.

