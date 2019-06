At the briefing, held after the 3-hour meeting of the ruling party at the Central office of the Georgian Dream, Kakha Kaladze, the Mayor of Tbilisi announced that Irakli Kobakhidze, the Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia has resigned.

Kaladze stated, the given decision has been made because of the high sense of responsibility of the government towards the Georgian nation.

By Ketevan Kvaratskheliya

