A technical meeting is scheduled to take place within the scope of the Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism (IPRM) today at 12:00 in the village of Ergneti, Gori Municipality.

The representatives of the Georgian side and the de-facto government reps of Tskhinvali (South Ossetia) will meet through the intermediary of the EU and OSCE. This is the third IPRM technical meeting held this week. The previous meetings resulted in the launch of the agreement between the parties to continue peaceful dialogue.

The meetings are focused on the issue of so-called ‘borderization’, as well as the placement of military forces near the occupation line.

By Ketevan Kvaratskheliya

source