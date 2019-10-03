Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 3

Inviting Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the next meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club is very important, Azerbaijani political analyst Arzu Nagiyev told Trend Oct. 3.

He reminded that heads of state and other important persons participate in the meetings of the Valdai Discussion Club.

“Discussions on events taking place in the world in the economic, political and military spheres are being held on this platform,” he said. “Important meetings are held here. Therefore, inviting Azerbaijani president to a meeting of this club is important, and a number of meetings of the head of state planned as part of this meeting indicates that the president of Azerbaijan has great authority not only in the CIS, but throughout the world.”

