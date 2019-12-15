BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Invitations have been sent to foreign organizations to observe early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan to be held Feb. 9, 2020, Rovzat Gasimov, deputy chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC), said at a meeting Dec. 13, Trend reports.

Gasimov noted that the CEC is already receiving responses to invitations, and the details of this will be released next week.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source